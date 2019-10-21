Dr. Jennifer Jones, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Jones, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Jones, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Gahanna, OH. They completed their fellowship with Mid-Ohio Psychological Services, Oh
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Columbus Women's Wellness, LLC4625 Morse Rd Ste 200, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 383-8381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Columbus Women's Wellness - Psychological & Consulting Services1460 Manning Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 383-8381Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Jennifer Jones, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568880359
Education & Certifications
- Mid-Ohio Psychological Services, Oh
- Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Va
- B.A. Psychology, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
