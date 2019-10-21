See All Clinical Psychologists in Gahanna, OH
Dr. Jennifer Jones, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Jones, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Gahanna, OH. They completed their fellowship with Mid-Ohio Psychological Services, Oh

Dr. Jones works at Columbus Women's Wellness in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Powell, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Women's Wellness, LLC
    4625 Morse Rd Ste 200, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 383-8381
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Columbus Women's Wellness - Psychological & Consulting Services
    1460 Manning Pkwy, Powell, OH 43065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 383-8381
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2019
    I would highly recommend!
    Coleen — Oct 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Jones, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1568880359
    Education & Certifications

    • Mid-Ohio Psychological Services, Oh
    • Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Va
    • B.A. Psychology, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Jones, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

