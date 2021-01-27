Jennifer Johnson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Johnson, PA-C
Overview
Jennifer Johnson, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 951-1061
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! Jennifer M. Johnson was very knowledgable, thorough, and patient with my questions. She listened thoroughly to my symptoms , pains and issues. Excellent visit! Thank you very much!
About Jennifer Johnson, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1871034249
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Johnson accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
