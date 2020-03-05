See All Nurse Practitioners in Bakersfield, CA
Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. 

Jennifer Johnson works at Kern Endocrine Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kern Endocrine Center
    3008 Sillect Ave Ste 220, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Diabetes Education
Insulin Pump Therapy
Diabetes
Diabetes Education
Insulin Pump Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Johnson?

    Mar 05, 2020
    Very professional and knowledgeable, pleasant to talk to and friendly too
    Jerry Tolomei — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Johnson to family and friends

    Jennifer Johnson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Johnson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C.

    About Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164920260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Johnson works at Kern Endocrine Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Johnson’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Jennifer Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.