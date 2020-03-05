Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C
Jennifer Johnson, FNP-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA.
Jennifer Johnson works at
Kern Endocrine Center3008 Sillect Ave Ste 220, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Very professional and knowledgeable, pleasant to talk to and friendly too
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164920260
Jennifer Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Johnson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Jennifer Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Johnson.
