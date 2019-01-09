Jennifer Jablin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Jablin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Jablin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Locations
-
1
Rose City Medical LLC135 Ne 102nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 772-8751
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful. Kind, hilarious, professional, positive, and she gets to the point. She’s fast and she knows what she’s doing. Very knowledgeable. I wish I could go to her all the time but she treated me in urgent care. My husband and I liked her so much we decided to leave a review to recommend her to anyone else! She is what medical should be about!
About Jennifer Jablin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972872646
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Jablin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Jablin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Jablin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Jablin.
