Jennifer Ingram, CAP

Counseling
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jennifer Ingram, CAP is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL. 

Jennifer Ingram works at A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health
    1938 Soule Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-7442
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Jennifer Ingram?

    Jun 26, 2018
    She is so awesome. She is a really good therapiest. I would recommend her to everyone. She has help me though some rough patches in my life.
    Dawn Cooper in OLDSMAR, FL — Jun 26, 2018
    Photo: Jennifer Ingram, CAP
    About Jennifer Ingram, CAP

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114125978
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Ingram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Ingram works at A&M Psychiatric Services d/b/a Gulfcoast Behavioral Health in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Ingram’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Ingram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

