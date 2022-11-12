Dr. Jennifer Iannarelli, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Iannarelli, OD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Iannarelli, OD is an Optometrist in Ormond Beach, FL.
Dr. Iannarelli works at
Locations
Dr. Eye1400 Hand Ave Ste N, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 872-3111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is my Eye doctor for 16 years since I moved to Ormond Beach. My late husband was also Her patient. I recommend Her to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Jennifer Iannarelli, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1902879554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iannarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannarelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iannarelli works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannarelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.