Jennifer Huber, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (22)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jennifer Huber, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. 

Jennifer Huber works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Medical Group
    295 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1288
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Huber, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699277020
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Huber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Huber works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Jennifer Huber’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Jennifer Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Huber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

