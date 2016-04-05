See All Psychologists in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD is a Psychologist in Brookfield, WI. They completed their fellowship with Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center

Dr. Heinemann works at Psychological Health Services, LLC in Brookfield, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Wayne Harder, PHD
Dr. Wayne Harder, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological Health Services LLC
    19435 W Capitol Dr Ste L03, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 763-7230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heinemann?

    Apr 05, 2016
    I would recommend Dr. Heinemann, I've been a patient for three years. I've seen her from the big and overwhelming challenges to the day to day life challenges, she is someone I can trust, she's authentic. She is a wife and mother...she is relatable. I leave my session feeling happier and/or with a plan in place.
    kim in Pewaukee, WI — Apr 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heinemann to family and friends

    Dr. Heinemann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heinemann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770538480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heinemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heinemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heinemann works at Psychological Health Services, LLC in Brookfield, WI. View the full address on Dr. Heinemann’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.