Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD is a Psychologist in Brookfield, WI. They completed their fellowship with Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Heinemann works at
Locations
-
1
Psychological Health Services LLC19435 W Capitol Dr Ste L03, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 763-7230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heinemann?
I would recommend Dr. Heinemann, I've been a patient for three years. I've seen her from the big and overwhelming challenges to the day to day life challenges, she is someone I can trust, she's authentic. She is a wife and mother...she is relatable. I leave my session feeling happier and/or with a plan in place.
About Dr. Jennifer Heinemann, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1770538480
Education & Certifications
- Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
- Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinemann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinemann accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinemann works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.