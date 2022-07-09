See All Nurse Practitioners in Myrtle Beach, SC
Jennifer Haynes, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Jennifer Haynes, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Jennifer Haynes works at Little River Medical Center - South Strand in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Little River Medical Center - South Strand
    3236 Holmestown Rd Unit E1, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 (843) 663-8000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jul 09, 2022
    Jennifer Haynes has been my primary care physician for over years. I have never felt rushed during an appointment. She is super knowledgeable and listens to me as I describe what problem is going on. Quick on sending rereferrals when I have problems like my knee going out. I highly recommend Jennifer Haynes!
    Kathy — Jul 09, 2022
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1235304023
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Haynes, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Haynes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Haynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Haynes works at Little River Medical Center - South Strand in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Jennifer Haynes’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Haynes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Haynes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Haynes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

