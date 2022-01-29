Jennifer Hayes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Hayes, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Hayes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC.
Jennifer Hayes works at
Locations
West Ashley Colonoscopy Center1616 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 556-8177
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly Recommended. Caring, thorough experience. She make you feel comfortable and will address your medical needs with a high attention to detail. Great communication and a variety of techniques. Just an A+ star all around.
About Jennifer Hayes, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396202180
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Hayes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Hayes works at
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.