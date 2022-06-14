See All Family Doctors in Mystic, CT
Jennifer Hardy, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Hardy, APRN

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Hardy, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mystic, CT. 

Jennifer Hardy works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Mystic, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic
    100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 203, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 572-8911
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    200 Sandy Hollow Rd Ste 2, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 572-8911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Hardy?

    Jun 14, 2022
    I absolutely love having Dr. Hardy as I actually have been seeing her for many years, even before she became one! I have been going to mystic medical group for years and seen every doctor they have. Dr. Blum was my original Doctor and then I picked her to take his place and am thoroughly happy about that decision! My eldest of daughter’s now goes to her as well and love’s her! Thank You Jenn Hardy!!!
    Laura Heon — Jun 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Hardy, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Hardy, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Hardy to family and friends

    Jennifer Hardy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Hardy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Hardy, APRN.

    About Jennifer Hardy, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730370669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Hardy, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Hardy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Hardy works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Mystic, CT. View the full address on Jennifer Hardy’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Jennifer Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Hardy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Hardy, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.