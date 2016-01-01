Jennifer Hanket-Held has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Hanket-Held, PSY
Overview
Jennifer Hanket-Held, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Murfreesboro, TN.
Jennifer Hanket-Held works at
Locations
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System - Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Medical Center3400 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-6000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Hanket-Held, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841465119
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Hanket-Held accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Hanket-Held has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Hanket-Held. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Hanket-Held.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Hanket-Held, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Hanket-Held appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.