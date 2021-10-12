Jennifer Hall, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Hall, PA-C
Overview
Jennifer Hall, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Jennifer Hall works at
Locations
Fayetteville Family Medical Ctr1307 Avon St, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-1718
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend Ms. Hall as she is caring, considerate and listens to her patients. My last appointment was a physical, she called me at home that morning to alert me that it was scheduled too early and my insurance would not cover it, would I like to keep the appointment or schedule one month later when my insurance would cover it. Well of course I rescheduled. I think she went the extra mile here and I really appreciate her looking out for me and paying attention to the small details like that.
About Jennifer Hall, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558789735
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Hall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.