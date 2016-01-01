Jennifer Gray accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Gray, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Gray, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Anthony, MN.
Jennifer Gray works at
Locations
North Memorial Podiatry2600 39th Ave NE Ste 225, Saint Anthony, MN 55421 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jennifer Gray, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477820405
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Gray works at
Jennifer Gray has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.