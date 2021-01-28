See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lone Tree, CO
Jennifer Graff, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Graff, NP

Internal Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Graff, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. 

Jennifer Graff works at Sky Ridge Primary Care - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Tree
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 792-5200
  2. 2
    Denver International Spine Center
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3800, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 762-3472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Graff?

    Jan 28, 2021
    I had an appointment with Jennifer when she was with a previous office and I LOVED her! She is quick, highly intelligent and very personable. She seemed willing to let me be involved in my healthcare decisions, which I really appreciate.
    Diane M — Jan 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Graff, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Graff, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Graff to family and friends

    Jennifer Graff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Graff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Graff, NP.

    About Jennifer Graff, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558722264
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Middle Tennessee State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Graff, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Graff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Graff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Graff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Graff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Graff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Graff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Graff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Graff, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.