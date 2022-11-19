Jennifer Goss, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Goss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Goss, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Goss, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grenada, MS.
Jennifer Goss works at
Locations
Family Health Clinic of Grenada1117 Sunset Dr, Grenada, MS 38901 Directions (662) 226-0110
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very confident in her medical care. She is a wonderful person, very intelligent, and very kind. I can tell she loves people. She will listen to you also. Great bedside manners.
About Jennifer Goss, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Goss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Goss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Goss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Jennifer Goss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Goss.
