Jennifer Gordon, APRN
Offers telehealth
Jennifer Gordon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
-
1
Landmark Outpatient Services4112 Fern Valley Rd Ste B, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 825-0035Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Md2u140 Whittington Pkwy Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 327-9100
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235511072
Jennifer Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
