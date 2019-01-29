See All Physicians Assistants in Livingston, NJ
Jennifer Goldberg, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Goldberg, PA is a Physician Assistant in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ.

Jennifer Goldberg works at Livingston Dermatology Assocs, Livingston, NJ in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Livingston Dermatology Associates
    Livingston Dermatology Associates
201 S Livingston Ave Ste 1F, Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 994-1170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    MagnaCare
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    QualCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Jan 29, 2019
    Jennifer Goldberg Is the most efficient and knowledgeable Physician Assistant. Her expertise in medical and cosmetic dermatology are vast and always on point. She has a great bedside manner. She really listens and addresses my list of concerns every visit. She really cares about me and my medical issues. I actually brought my entire family to see her. She gave my children a written plan on how to take care of their skin. She is also very accommodating. I highly recommend her!
    Michelle R in Livingston, NJ — Jan 29, 2019
    About Jennifer Goldberg, PA

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    25 years of experience
    English
    1235149774
    Education & Certifications

    UMDNJ
    Syracuse University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Goldberg, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Goldberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Goldberg works at Livingston Dermatology Assocs, Livingston, NJ in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Jennifer Goldberg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

