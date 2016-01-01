Jennifer Girts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Girts, MSW
Overview
Jennifer Girts, MSW is a Counselor in Erie, PA.
Jennifer Girts works at
Locations
Ipperie1373 W 6th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 504-8072
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Girts, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1861668261
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Girts accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Girts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Girts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Girts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Girts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Girts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.