Jennifer Gee, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Gee, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Jennifer Gee works at
Locations
1
Brevard Health Alliance2120 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 241-6800
2
Health First Now Urgent Care730 Malabar Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 549-0696Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Gee is knowledgeable, a great diagnostician, and personable.
About Jennifer Gee, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205239944
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Gee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Gee accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jennifer Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Gee.
