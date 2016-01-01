Jennifer Gartman accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Gartman, PA-C
Jennifer Gartman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN.
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2350
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598071052
Jennifer Gartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Gartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Gartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.