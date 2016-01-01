See All Psychologists in Carmel, CA
Dr. Jennifer Garbarino, PHD

Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Garbarino, PHD is a Psychologist in Carmel, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Garbarino works at Interpersonal Solutions, Inc. in Carmel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Interpersonal Solutions, Inc.
    26621 Carmel Center Pl Ste 202, Carmel, CA 93923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 236-2516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jennifer Garbarino, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174651871
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Masterson West Coast Institute, Oakland, Ca
    Residency
    • Fcs, Salinas, Ca
    Internship
    • Cornerstone Behavioral Health, Evanston, Wyoming
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Houston, Houston, Tx
