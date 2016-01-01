Dr. Jennifer Garbarino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Garbarino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Garbarino, PHD is a Psychologist in Carmel, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Garbarino works at
Locations
-
1
Interpersonal Solutions, Inc.26621 Carmel Center Pl Ste 202, Carmel, CA 93923 Directions (831) 236-2516
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Garbarino, PHD
- Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174651871
Education & Certifications
- Masterson West Coast Institute, Oakland, Ca
- Fcs, Salinas, Ca
- Cornerstone Behavioral Health, Evanston, Wyoming
- Texas A&M University
- University Of Houston, Houston, Tx
