Overview

Dr. Jennifer Garbarino, PHD is a Psychologist in Carmel, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Garbarino works at Interpersonal Solutions, Inc. in Carmel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.