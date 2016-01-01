Dr. Gafford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Gafford, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Gafford, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Gafford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Care Health Centers4352 MANCHESTER AVE, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 531-5444
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gafford?
About Dr. Jennifer Gafford, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1942259809
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gafford accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gafford works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gafford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.