See All Clinical Psychologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA. 

Dr. Flaherty works at EVMS Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    EVMS Neuropsychology Program
    721 Fairfax Ave Ste 461, Norfolk, VA 23507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 446-8400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neuropsychological Testing
Psychological Testing
Neuropsychological Testing
Psychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Optima Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flaherty?

    Jul 12, 2018
    I couldn't believe how kind and enthusiastic she was about my daughter's care. Best of all, I never got the feeling she was trying to rush us off so that she could go back to something else or see another patient. She made me and my daughter feel important, and she provided us with diagnostic information that was a huge relief!
    Janet in Virginia Beach — Jul 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flaherty to family and friends

    Dr. Flaherty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Flaherty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114302601
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flaherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flaherty works at EVMS Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Flaherty’s profile.

    Dr. Flaherty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Flaherty, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.