Jennifer Fidelo, NP

Pediatric Psychiatry
Overview

Jennifer Fidelo, NP is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. 

Jennifer Fidelo works at North Shore Advanced Eye Care in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
    North Shore Advanced Eye Care
    500 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-5800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Jennifer Fidelo, NP

  • Pediatric Psychiatry
  • English
  • 1508077058
Jennifer Fidelo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Fidelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Fidelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Fidelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Fidelo works at North Shore Advanced Eye Care in Port Jefferson Station, NY. View the full address on Jennifer Fidelo’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Fidelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Fidelo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Fidelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Fidelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.