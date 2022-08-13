Jennifer Ferguson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Ferguson, MS
Overview
Jennifer Ferguson, MS is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Jennifer Ferguson works at
Locations
Daniel Callahan Phd Pllc13500 Sutton Park Dr S Ste 702, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 571-7701
Ratings & Reviews
After many months searching for the right counselor, I found more than I could've hoped for in Jennifer. Her space is calm, neat, and professional. She is a pleasure to talk with; a breath of fresh air. She is patient, and an excellent listener. It is evident that she cares about my well being. She is very experienced and knowledgable in her profession. She is able to bear the weight of difficult topics, and she is empathic and encouraging. She celebrates my progress. I feel like my time with Jennifer is always fruitful and I am so grateful to have her as a counselor.
About Jennifer Ferguson, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1902269327
