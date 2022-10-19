Jenny Fender, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenny Fender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenny Fender, PA
Overview
Jenny Fender, PA is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH.
Locations
McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 740-1384Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareSource
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, professional, and knowledgeable. Was able to answer all my questions. Top notch job.
About Jenny Fender, PA
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1205382702
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenny Fender accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenny Fender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
