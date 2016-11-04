Jennifer Felker-Thayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Felker-Thayer, PSY
Overview
Jennifer Felker-Thayer, PSY is an Adolescent Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Locations
Pmg Bridgeport Family Medicine18040 SW Lower Boones Ferry Rd Ste 304, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 216-0700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for 3 years now of Dr. Felker's. I'm an adult woman who suffers from anxiety and OCD. She's done a great job helping me to identify and manage triggers, gives great un-biased perspective on life issues, parenting advice, as well as explainations as to why the issues I have exist, She's given me resources (books, cd's) as well as recommended others for me to seek out for more information. She's helped me through some major issues and is an invaluable resource.
About Jennifer Felker-Thayer, PSY
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1437286986
Jennifer Felker-Thayer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Felker-Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Felker-Thayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Felker-Thayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Felker-Thayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Felker-Thayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.