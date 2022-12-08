Jennifer Felicelli-Deary, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Felicelli-Deary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Felicelli-Deary, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Felicelli-Deary, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waterford, CT.
Jennifer Felicelli-Deary works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd Ste 102, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 271-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jen is an excellent medical practitioner. She is very approachable and knowledgeable. I always feel confident in her diagnoses, but she is always willing to refer you to another professional if she deems that your problem is outside her area of expertise. I believe that I get top quality healthcare from Jennifer Felicelli- Deary.
About Jennifer Felicelli-Deary, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1265656946
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Felicelli-Deary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
17 patients have reviewed Jennifer Felicelli-Deary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
