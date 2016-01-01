Jennifer Farres, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Farres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Farres, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Jennifer Farres, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2712
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1598763054
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Jennifer Farres accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Farres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
