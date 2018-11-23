Jennifer Farmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Farmer, APN
Overview
Jennifer Farmer, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Jennifer Farmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine West9330 Park West Blvd Ste 402, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-3003
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Farmer?
I have never felt so comfortable in a r office before and I felt she was completely capable of treating my health issues no matter how intense the situation and I was correct. The entire staff is wonderful and Mrs Farmer is amazing. C.Daniels
About Jennifer Farmer, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770632283
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Farmer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Farmer works at
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.