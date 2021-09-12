See All Nurse Practitioners in Garden City, NY
Jennifer Fariello, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (10)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Fariello, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY. 

Jennifer Fariello works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Garden City in Garden City, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    233 7th St Ste 203, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-7673
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 12, 2021
    Her bedside manner is amazing and she always takes time to listen to all your questions
    — Sep 12, 2021
    Photo: Jennifer Fariello, MSN
    About Jennifer Fariello, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215275680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Fariello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Fariello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Fariello works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Garden City in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Jennifer Fariello’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jennifer Fariello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Fariello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Fariello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Fariello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

