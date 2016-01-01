Overview

Dr. Jennifer Faber, OD is an Optometrist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.



Dr. Faber works at Carolina Optometric of Arden in Arden, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.