Jennifer Ellstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Ellstrom, CNP
Jennifer Ellstrom, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA.
Jennifer Ellstrom works at
Riverside Medical Clinic Inc.7117 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 784-3269
Aetna
Most personal and nicest doctor ive come across. Very happy I've been able to build a relationship with her.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1972839462
Jennifer Ellstrom accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Ellstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Ellstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Ellstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Ellstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Ellstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.