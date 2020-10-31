See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, SC
Jennifer Edwards, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Edwards, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Jennifer Edwards works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Saint Francis Health Center
    1 Saint Francis Dr, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 255-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2020
    She is super nice, listens to all of your concerns, and follows through with what she says she is going to do.
    — Oct 31, 2020
    About Jennifer Edwards, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972763886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Edwards works at Saint Francis Hospitalists in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Jennifer Edwards’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

