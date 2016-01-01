Jennifer Edge, CRNA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Edge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Edge, CRNA
Overview
Jennifer Edge, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC.
Jennifer Edge works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4440
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Edge?
About Jennifer Edge, CRNA
- Nurse Anesthesiology
- English
- Female
- 1669521670
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Edge using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Edge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Edge works at
Jennifer Edge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Edge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Edge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Edge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.