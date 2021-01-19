See All Nurse Practitioners in Garden City, NY
Jennifer Chiofalo, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jennifer Chiofalo, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY. 

Jennifer Chiofalo works at Nassau Psychiatric Services in Garden City, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nassau Psychiatric Services PC
    601 Franklin Ave Ste 120, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 280-9030
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Jennifer Chiofalo, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184169369
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Chiofalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Chiofalo works at Nassau Psychiatric Services in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Jennifer Chiofalo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Chiofalo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Chiofalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Chiofalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Chiofalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

