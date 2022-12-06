See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Jennifer Eagle, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Eagle, CNM

Midwifery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Eagle, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Jennifer Eagle works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center
Compare with other Midwives
Compare with other nearby providers
Bernadette Hillson, ARNP
Bernadette Hillson, ARNP
2 (1)
View Profile
Tiara Carr, CNM
Tiara Carr, CNM
0 (0)
View Profile
Emily Ghilarducci, CNM
Emily Ghilarducci, CNM
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7501
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr Ste 104, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 853-8050

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Eagle?

Dec 06, 2022
Jennifer was my midwife throughout my entire pregnancy. She was so knowledgeable and took amazing care of me. She went above and beyond for me and I’m so grateful for her. I was a single mom and terrified. She never made me feel judged or uncomfortable in the slightest. She always responded to me immediately when I would message her or call her at the office. I have continued to go to her for my care since having my healthy baby boy and she continues to be amazing. She was so thorough during my last annual and made me feel like she had all the time in the world. I cannot say enough nice things about Jennifer. ??
Anna Norheim — Dec 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jennifer Eagle, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Eagle, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Eagle to family and friends

Jennifer Eagle's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Eagle

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Eagle, CNM.

About Jennifer Eagle, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710384235
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Eagle, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Eagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Eagle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Eagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Eagle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Eagle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Eagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Eagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Eagle, CNM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.