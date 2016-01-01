Jennifer Durkes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Durkes, LMFT
Overview
Jennifer Durkes, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Kokomo, IN.
Jennifer Durkes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo1907 W Sycamore St, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 456-5830
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Durkes?
About Jennifer Durkes, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1922113661
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Durkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Durkes works at
Jennifer Durkes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Durkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Durkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Durkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.