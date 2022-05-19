Jennifer Dugan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Dugan, PSY
Overview
Jennifer Dugan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Locations
- 1 4401 Atlantic Ave Ste 220, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (310) 621-0335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Finally, after years of therapy, I found someone that gets me. I've come a long way thanks to her help and guidance. I highly recommend her.
About Jennifer Dugan, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Dugan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Jennifer Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Dugan.
