Dr. Jennifer Duffy, DNP

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jennifer Duffy, DNP is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. 

Dr. Duffy works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL.

  1. 1
    Edward Medical Group
    Edward Medical Group
177 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 646-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 18, 2020
Jen is great. She has helped my dad and my whole family more than I could have ever imagined. Great bedside manner, extremely smart, SO helpful, caring, she listens, makes herself available, she goes above and beyond for her patients & their families. I cannot say enough about this woman. We are truly so lucky to have her on my dads team. She is the best, hands down.
Christiana Stringini — Apr 18, 2020
About Dr. Jennifer Duffy, DNP

Specialties
  • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649557927
