Jennifer Dimedio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Dimedio, CRNP
Overview
Jennifer Dimedio, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 400 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-6511
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Dimedio?
About Jennifer Dimedio, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326075227
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Dimedio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Dimedio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Dimedio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Dimedio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Dimedio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.