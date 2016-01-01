See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jennifer Diem Vo, OD

Optometry
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Diem Vo, OD is an Optometrist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Diem Vo works at Capitol Hill Vision in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capitol Hill Vision
    342 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 625-9061

About Dr. Jennifer Diem Vo, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275149973
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Diem Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diem Vo works at Capitol Hill Vision in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Diem Vo’s profile.

Dr. Diem Vo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diem Vo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diem Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diem Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

