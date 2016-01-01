See All Family Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Jennifer Diaz, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Diaz, NP

Women's Health Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Diaz, NP is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Jennifer Diaz works at Center For Women's Health in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Women's Health
    210 S Palisade Dr Ste 101, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Diaz?

Photo: Jennifer Diaz, NP
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Diaz, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Diaz to family and friends

Jennifer Diaz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Diaz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Diaz, NP.

About Jennifer Diaz, NP

Specialties
  • Women's Health Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1013518711
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Diaz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Diaz works at Center For Women's Health in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Jennifer Diaz’s profile.

Jennifer Diaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Diaz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.