Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Devaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Master's Degree In Physician Assistant Studies.
Jennifer Devaughn works at
Locations
-
1
Gawey Dermatology3435 NW 56th St Ste 707, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-8711Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Devaughn?
About Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487784765
Education & Certifications
- Master's Degree In Physician Assistant Studies
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Devaughn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Devaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Devaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Devaughn works at
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Devaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Devaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Devaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Devaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.