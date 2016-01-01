Overview

Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Master's Degree In Physician Assistant Studies.



Jennifer Devaughn works at Gawey Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.