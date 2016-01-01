See All Physicians Assistants in Oklahoma City, OK
Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Master's Degree In Physician Assistant Studies.

Jennifer Devaughn works at Gawey Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gawey Dermatology
    3435 NW 56th St Ste 707, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 951-8711
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Cryotherapy for Warts
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487784765
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Master's Degree In Physician Assistant Studies
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Devaughn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Devaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Devaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Devaughn works at Gawey Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Jennifer Devaughn’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Devaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Devaughn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Devaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Devaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

