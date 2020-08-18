Jennifer Derri, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Derri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Derri, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Derri, LMHC is a Counselor in Lynbrook, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 213 Hempstead Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 256-9523
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Derri?
This young woman has more wisdom and understanding of the human psyche then therapists I've seen that are twice her age. I have made more progress with her then I have with anyone else. Jennifer has a way of turning what you always believed to be negatives into positives.
About Jennifer Derri, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1124482963
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Derri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Derri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Derri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Derri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Derri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Derri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Derri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.