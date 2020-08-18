See All Counselors in Lynbrook, NY
Jennifer Derri, LMHC

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Derri, LMHC is a Counselor in Lynbrook, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    213 Hempstead Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 256-9523

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Derri, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1124482963
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Derri, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Derri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Derri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Derri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Derri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Derri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Derri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Derri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

