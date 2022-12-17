See All Family Doctors in Tavernier, FL
Jennifer Delgado, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jennifer Delgado, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jennifer Delgado, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tavernier, FL. 

Jennifer Delgado works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Tavernier, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Upper Keys LLC
    91550 Overseas Hwy Ste 215, Tavernier, FL 33070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fishermen's Community Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Delgado?

Dec 17, 2022
I just switched my primary care to this office. I am NOT disappointed at all! So far so good! Very thorough and there is actual follow up!!! Love it!
— Dec 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jennifer Delgado, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Delgado, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Delgado to family and friends

Jennifer Delgado's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Delgado

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Delgado, ARNP.

About Jennifer Delgado, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013420165
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Delgado, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Delgado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Delgado works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Tavernier, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Delgado’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Delgado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Delgado, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.