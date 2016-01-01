Overview

Dr. Jennifer Darakjy, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Teresa, NM. They specialize in Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State University.



Dr. Darakjy works at Rx Psychological Services LLC in Santa Teresa, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.