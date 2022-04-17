Jennifer Culp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Culp, PA-C
Overview
Jennifer Culp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Missoula, MT.
Jennifer Culp works at
Locations
Cardiopulmonary Associates of Montana Pllc, 601 W Spruce St Ste A, Missoula, MT 59802, (406) 728-3111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howard used to be my primary care doctor, which is who Jenn took over for him in 2014. Over the past eight (8) years she has "always" been consistent with me, my kids and my wife. We do not always go to the doctor for things, but when we do it has mainly been to see Jennifer Culp. I also may not like all of what she says, but that is because I have gained some weight and that weight should always be considered when talking about certain items whether I like it or not. She has never belittled. marginalized, or demeaned how any of us feel and she has never been rude to anyone in my family. Like doctor Howard was, Jennifer can be direct at times and I like that. I do not want a doctor who blows fluff up my behind. I highly recommend.
About Jennifer Culp, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710230107
