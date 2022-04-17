See All Physicians Assistants in Missoula, MT
Jennifer Culp, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Jennifer Culp, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Missoula, MT. 

Jennifer Culp works at Missoula Family Medical in Missoula, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiopulmonary Associates of Montana Pllc
    601 W Spruce St Ste A, Missoula, MT 59802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 728-3111
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 17, 2022
    Dr. Howard used to be my primary care doctor, which is who Jenn took over for him in 2014. Over the past eight (8) years she has "always" been consistent with me, my kids and my wife. We do not always go to the doctor for things, but when we do it has mainly been to see Jennifer Culp. I also may not like all of what she says, but that is because I have gained some weight and that weight should always be considered when talking about certain items whether I like it or not. She has never belittled. marginalized, or demeaned how any of us feel and she has never been rude to anyone in my family. Like doctor Howard was, Jennifer can be direct at times and I like that. I do not want a doctor who blows fluff up my behind. I highly recommend.
    Brandon — Apr 17, 2022
    Photo: Jennifer Culp, PA-C
    About Jennifer Culp, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710230107
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Culp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Culp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Culp works at Missoula Family Medical in Missoula, MT. View the full address on Jennifer Culp’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Jennifer Culp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Culp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Culp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Culp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
