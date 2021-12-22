See All Nurse Practitioners in Grand Junction, CO
Jennifer Crowe, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Crowe, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Junction, CO. 

Jennifer Crowe works at Grand Valley Primary Care in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Valley Laboratory
    603 28 1/4 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 263-2600
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennifer Crowe, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023445897
    NPI Number
